Cole and Chelsea DeBoer proved that Teen Mom 2 fans are important to them on the reunion

Chelsea DeBoer and her husband Cole discussed Chelsea’s struggle with anxiety on last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2’s reunion special. During the chat, one of the audience members asked her a question about Aubree.

She wondered what Chelsea tells Aubree to deal with Adam Lind not being around for her. Dr. Drew asked the audience member if it was something she could relate to, and she explained that her father had abandoned her at an early age.

She broke down in tears, as she explained that she had desperately wanted her father to be around and had made every effort to have a relationship with him – just as Aubree does with Adam. Chelsea got up from the couch and went to give the woman a hug.

Later on in the episode, another audience member talked to Chelsea and Cole about the anxiety that Chelsea had experienced. The audience member had reached out to Chelsea after the last reunion show and they had talked about anxiety on social media.

Cole revealed that he had a gift for the woman who had chatted with his wife online. He had created a cube with sayings on it, such as “you are loved.” He apologized for the appearance, as he had made it himself. Chelsea added that it was just nice to see something positive when you wake up in the morning.

Needless to say, some people had tears in their eyes over that sweet gesture. Even on Twitter, people gushed over Cole’s sweet gift.

Cole from teen mom is the type of man every woman deserves to have 😭 — B 🌹 (@baileyroseeep) December 18, 2019

I’m watching the #TeenMom reunion and @ChelseaHouska, girllll does Cole have a brother? 😂😂 he is so sweet! You two deserve the best ❤️❤️❤️ — 💜Terryloveshellokitty💜 (@cyn_thee_uhhh) December 18, 2019

This Teen Mom 2 couple has set a great example of how to support one another through life’s hardships, including absent parents, anxiety, and the aftermath of a home robbery. Chelsea and Cole will return on the next season of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.