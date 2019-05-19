Clark Middleton from The Blacklist opens up about life and work and urges us to help Get a Grip on Arthritis

Clark Middleton has had a long and rich career on the stage and screen and may be most well-known as portraying DMV boss Glen Carter on NBC’s The Blacklist.

In the 1990s, he had a recurring role as forensics technician Ellis on Law & Order and then he was cast as Edward Markham, a rare book dealer on Fringe.

In 2017, he was part of the eclectic cast in the Showtime Network series Twin Peaks: The Return. He is also in American Gods on Starz as Dvalin.

He has also been in many films including Birdman, Talking Woodstock, Sin City, and Kill Bill: Volume 2.

He and his wife Elissa have a production company called 929 where they have made several short films. Their first feature, Simon Said, which he will write, direct and star in is currently in development.

Clark was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at four-years-old and he sustained many painful injuries and uncomfortable procedures over the years, but he wouldn’t let this condition stop him.

In fact, he found a way to share his love of acting with his own personal story by writing, directing and performing in the critically acclaimed one-man show Miracle Mile that was first performed at the Theater Row in New York City during Fall 1997.

It also ran in other cities throughout the United States.

He is passionate about educating people on the realities and myths associated with arthritis and is a spokesperson for the Let’s Get a Grip on Arthritis campaign, which is good timing since May is Arthritis Awareness Month.

An interesting fact is that arthritis is America’s number one cause of long-term disability.

A surprising statistic is how man people are affected by this condition, with the number of people diagnosed with arthritis is expected to jump to 78 million by 2040.

Also, the majority of people with arthritis are between the ages of 18 and 64 years old.

Clark Middleton spoke with Monsters and Critics to chat about The Blacklist, his theater work, new projects, what he likes to do for fun, as well as sharing valuable information about arthritis.

See the complete interview and challenge his quiz on the facts of arthritis here:

Clark Middleton can be seen on The Blacklist that airs on Fridays at 9/8c on NBC and it streams on Netflix.