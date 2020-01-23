Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3: What time does new season premiere in your timezone?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for Part 3 with brand new episodes on Netflix in 2020. Fans have been looking out for details of the release date and time for the new season ever since Part 2 arrived on the streaming service in April 2019.

If you have also been looking forward to another season of the show dropping on Netflix, here is everything you need to know, including release date, time, cast, trailers, and plot.

What time does new season premiere on Netflix?

The second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 3) will premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 24.

Netflix released a video announcing the release date for Part 3 on December 7:

The show will become available for streaming on Friday at:

Pacific Standard Time: 12:00 AM

Central Standard Time: 2:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time: 3:00 AM

How many episodes will Part 3 have?

Season 2 (Part 3) will feature eight episodes. All eight episodes will drop at once on January 24.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Trailer

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Part 3 on January 16.

A three-minute music video for the upcoming season dropped earlier on January 9. The video featured Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sabrina Spellman, singing Straight to Hell and dancing against a hellish backdrop of fire and Satanic imagery.

She sings:

“I’m not afraid to take that chance/ ’cos let me tell ya/ When it comes to love/ I’m going straight to hell.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 cast

The main cast returns for Part 3: Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, Gavin Leatherwood as Nick Scratch, and Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle.

Other cast members include: Michelle Gomez as Mary Wardwell/Madam Satan, Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Lachlan Watson as Susie Putnam, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha, Abigail Cowen as Dorcas, and Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood.

According to Deadline, The new season will introduce three new cast members in recurring roles: Sam Corlett as Caliban, Skye P. Marshall as Mambo Marie, and Jonathan Whitesell as Robin.

New season plot: What to expect

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 picks up where the last season left off after Sabrina defeated her father, Lucifer. However, Lucifer remains trapped inside Nick.

Sabrina is anguished to know that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and that he is suffering in Hell in the custody of Madam Satan. She recruits her friends from The Fright Club (Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo) for a mission to free Nicholas from Hell.

Sabrina also claims the throne of Hell and fights against a challenger, Caliban, the handsome Prince of Hell.

Part of the synopsis for Season 2 (Part 3) by Netflix reads:

“Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, ‘The Fright Club’ (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops on Netflix on Friday, January 24.