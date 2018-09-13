Chilling Adventures of Sabrina blows up ’90s series with heart-stopping imagery on Netflix

Melissa Joan Hart’s bubbly Sabrina will be erased in memory after Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hits the streaming service come October.

Sabrina’s sweet sixteen birthday party is shown to be a devilish doing, with a red minotaur, and creepy schoolmates who look like they major in spell making and mayhem.

If you remember the 1996 sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch…well this rebooted and reimagined series will shock you in its no-holds-barred occult imagery and tone. In 2018, Sabrina came to do some magicking, and it doesn’t look to be innocuous in the least.

The first trailer for this dark take on the teenage witch hails from the makers of Riverdale. It shows us the dark and very portentous world of Sabrina, where loads of action goes down in the woods. And we all know nothing good happens in the woods, like ever.

Set to the tune of “Happy Birthday”, we see how Sabrina’s world in 2018 is a darker and more ominous affair.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka. She delighted us as Don Draper’s smart daughter, who now is a half-human witch.

This series is darker than the darkest Harry Potter movie. The Netflix series explores her navigating the magical and mortal realm where spells and malfeasance will collide.

Netflix described this series at the recent summer press tour for the television critics association as a “Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist” tone emulator. So if you like heavyweight scares, Sabrina is your girl.

Which way Sabrina? Path of the light and right or the dark side? Tune in to find out who wins.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives October 26th on Netflix.