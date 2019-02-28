Chicago P.D. Season 7 premiere date: What date is show likely to return in 2019?

The Chicago P.D. Season 7 premiere date is already a hot topic among fans. The premieres of Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and Chicago Med will take place in fall 2019.

This news has become important because NBC recently announced that all three hit shows have been renewed for another season on the network.

It might be too early to guess when the first episode of the new season will take place, but past episodes could hint at what’s to come for the show.

The Chicago P.D. Season 6 premiere aired on the final Wednesday of September 2018. That might indicate how the Season 7 premiere date will work as well.

BEST NEWS EVER!!! Another season of #ChicagoPD is just what we needed. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/VPSFrH9uHD — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) February 26, 2019

Chicago P.D. Season 7 premiere date: An educated guess

Fans who need to know when the first episode of Season 7 will air can look at Wednesday, September 25 as a possible premiere date. It’s the final Wednesday of September 2019 and it would make sense as the night that NBC rolls out all three Chicago-based shows.

While the official Season 7 episode dates will come out from NBC during the spring reveal, it’s never too early to get excited about new episodes of Chicago P.D.

Having it renewed means that most of the popular characters will be back for another season of the hit show.

The party don’t start till the 21st walks in. 😎 Stream the latest #ChicagoPD anytime: https://t.co/C3YJDyzbcu pic.twitter.com/VFAcjxIjOZ — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) February 28, 2019

For viewers who have not yet watched the February 27 episode of Chicago P.D., catch it through your DVR or OnDemand options.

Titled “The Forgotten,” a long-time informant for the team goes missing and it leads to a tense investigation. Season 6 Episode 16 is definitely one that fans do not want to miss out on.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.