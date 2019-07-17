Chicago P.D. cast: Paul Adelstein joins Season 7 on NBC

The Chicago P.D. cast will welcome actor Paul Adelstein for Season 7 of the show. The casting news answers one of the questions that viewers have had about what will happen this fall on NBC.

A report by TV Line was just shared that confirms the huge news that Adelstein is joining the Chicago P.D. cast.

Who does Paul Adelstein play on Chicago P.D. cast?

During the Season 6 finale, Superintendent Brian Kelton (played by John C. McGinley) was murdered in one of the final scenes. Hank Voight (played by Jason Beghe) was shown driving near the scene of the crime.

Adelstein now steps into the recurring role of Interim Superintendent Jason Crawford.

Having another established actor join the show is going to be great for Chicago P.D. Adelstein will bring a different flair to the role than McGinley did, but it still remains to be seen if he will be a friend or foe to Intelligence.

Who is Paul Adelstein?

Television viewers will immediately recognize Adelstein from one or more of the famous roles he has played over the years. His IMDb page is packed with credits, including quite a few primary roles over the last 15 years.

Adelstein played Dr. Cooper Freedman on Private Practice, Leo Bergen on Scandal, Paul Kellerman on Prison Break, Jake on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, and recently appeared as David Sweetzer on I Feel Bad.

There are a lot of story arcs that need to be addressed during Season 7 Chicago P.D. episodes, including the introduction of Interim Superintendent Jason Crawford, the Superintendent Brian Keltonmurder murder investigation, and what has happened to Antonio (formerly played by Jon Seda).

Chicago P.D. airs Season 7 episodes on Wednesday nights at 10/9c this fall.