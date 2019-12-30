Chicago Fire return date spoilers: NBC teases new episode

The Chicago Fire return date is nearly at hand and that has led to NBC revealing some spoilers about the midseason (winter) premiere of the show. The next new episode is going to be an exciting one.

As a quick reminder, fans of the show got to see a quick Dawson and Casey reunion during the fall finale, as she popped back into his life for a quick visit. We also got to see Cruz fixing up an old drone that used to belong to Otis — providing some great levity and emotion to the fall finale.

At the very end of the episode, though, Severide found himself in a basement of flammable materials as an arson suspect lit a flare right in front of him. It suggests that the winter premiere is going to have to deal with that issue as soon as the episode begins. Since we haven’t heard about Taylor Kinney leaving the show, let’s assume Kelly Severide survives again.

Chicago Fire spoilers: Winter premiere details

Season 8, Episode 10 is called Hold Our Ground and it looks to be a good one. It’s going to bring some new drama to the Chicago Fire cast, with Firehouse 51 learning that their boundaries have been redrawn. Now, they are sharing some area with another station — something which will likely lead to chaos.

Meanwhile, Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) are on the hunt for a piece of missing equipment. This seems like something that could lead to a bit of humor in the episode, and it might be needed with one of the bigger plot points that NBC has revealed.

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Emily Foster (Annie Ilonzeh) are going to “find themselves at odds” during the new episode. This seems to indicate that they are going to be involved in a disagreement, but we will all have to tune in to find out for sure what happens there.

Hopefully, nothing too drastic takes place between Brett and Foster, because it was difficult for Brett to find a partner she could work with after Gabriella Dawson (Monica Raymund) left the team.

The Chicago Fire return date is slated for Wednesday, January 8 and it will accompany Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. returning on the same night.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.