Chicago Fire recap: Cast deals with hockey team bus accident in Season 7 Episode 14, It Wasn’t About Hockey

The Chicago Fire cast deals with a bus accident in the fog. Pic credit: NBC

Chicago Fire recap for Season 7 Episode 14, It Wasn’t About Hockey, which aired February 13 on NBC.

The episode began with the firehouse preparing to participate in a chili cook-off, but it quickly became quite dramatic. Brett (played by Kara Killmer), Foster (Annie Ilonzeh), and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) went on a road trip to Indiana, but end up witnessing an accident involving a boys’ hockey team.

Due to the accident taking place on a back road, there was no cell service, and thus no help coming to the crash scene. It forced the women to jump into action dealing with some severe injuries. The video below shows highlights from that particular sub-plot of the episode.

Women of Chicago Fire cast shine in February 13 episode

Foster and Brett were forced to deal with the accident scene on their own, as Kidd was traveling in a vehicle heading to Indiana after them. In a twist within the show, Kidd was called back to the station to help do a favor, causing a delay for when she actually got out on the road. Luckily, Kidd comes along a bit later to help save the day, but not before Foster and Brett have to save a kid and a bystander from dying.

Though the episode mostly focused on actresses Annie Ilonzeh, Kara Killmer, and Miranda Rae Mayo, it was a great chance for the writers to let them shine. An undercurrent theme of the season has been how strong the women of the show have been and this episode definitely highlighted what they can do.

Back at the firehouse, the chili cook-off continued without anyone even knowing about the accident out on the country road. A lot of humor revolved around this sub-plot in order to provide a break from the drama of the bus accident. It led to a surprise moment when the shift replacements for the women ended up beating out all the firefighters at the station. The residents weren’t that pleased about it.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.