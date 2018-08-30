Cheyenne from Pretty Little Mamas: Age, Instagram, bio and everything you need to know

Cheyenne Latu is the only married cast member on Pretty Little Mamas, and she’s got a lot on her plate!

With a husband and two children, living at home with her dad just isn’t working, and soon Cheyenne will have to move out on her own.

That might be a challenge since Cheyenne’s husband Teli has a hard time keeping a job. That adds another layer of stress to a situation that she’s admitted is “not all sunshine and rainbows.”

At just 24 years old with two children, it’s no secret that Cheyenne has a lot going on. Will she be able to take the reigns and lead her family through life?

It’s a great thing that Cheyenne has a good sense of humor and knows how to handle a crisis. In her group of friends, she’d be considered the class clown.

Just a quick scroll through Cheyenne’s Instagram shows that she’s definitely the fun friend. She shares a lot of goofy moments as well as some really sweet ones with her kids.

Cheyenne Latu is sure to be a fan favorite on Pretty Little Mamas for her fun sense of humor and her ability to hold it all together even when things aren’t going the way she’d like.

Pretty Little Mamas airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.