Chelsea Zhang: Who plays KJ on Daybreak on Netflix?

With Daybreak releasing this week comes vast curiosity about the show’s incredibly talented young cast.

The series includes a lot of breakout stars, including Sophie Simmett and Colin Ford. It even has acting legends from high school comedies like Matthew Broderick from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

One of the show’s stars is an actress who is relatively unknown. But, she is quickly on the rise to making herself a household name. That actress is Chelsea Zhang, who plays KJ in the series.

But who is Chelsea Zhang and where have Netflix viewers seen her before? Here is everything to know about the Daybreak star.

Chelsea Zhang: Who plays KJ on Daybreak?

Chelsea Zhang may be young at 22 years old, but she already has quite a few accomplishments to her name. According to her IMDb profile, she is known for having roles in films and on TV shows like Andi Mack, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, and Titans. She already has quite a prolific film/television career, and at such a young age, that list is sure to grow.

At The Creation International Film Festival, she won the Festival award for being part of the Best Ensemble Cast in the film Relish. She went on to win other awards at various festivals due to the role she played in that film.

The role that appears to be getting her the most attention lately is that of Rose Wilson, according to Deadline. She is a part of the DC Universe, playing the role of Ravager in Season 2 of Titans. This role only adds to her versatility as an actress.

Her IMDb page further explains that she is breaking new ground in that role, as she is the first woman to bring that role to life in a live-action version.

For someone with such a popular following and fandom, she has few interviews or quotes to her name. Her lowest Rotten Tomatoes rating is 81 percent for the film Me Earl and the Dying Girl (fantastic movie). Her highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 86 percent for The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Yet, even on that site, there are no links to quotes or interviews. So where could someone find out more information about this up and coming actress?

Exclusive @DCUTitans Titans Sneak Peek: Rose Wilson Is a Real Ravager in Action-Packed Debut https://t.co/JgXXWAhi4G pic.twitter.com/C9PIL4qQXF — TVLine.com (@TVLine) September 11, 2019

More About Chelsea Zhang from Daybreak

The young actress may be taking on Hollywood, but she is sharpening her intellect as well, considering she went to college at the young age of 16. She went on to earn a degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

As if having brains is not enough, she was also an Olympic Junior Figure Skater qualifier as a preteen. Looking at all of this, perhaps the reason she has so few interviews and quotes is that she is too busy living life to talk about it.

You can find her on Instagram @chelseatzhang and Twitter under the same handle. A glance at Instagram and Twitter will show fans who want to know more about this actress that she is often too busy for social media as well.

Most of her tweets (or rather retweets) have to do with her new role on the Netflix show, Daybreak. As for Instagram, she mostly posts pictures of her upcoming or past films, with the occasional traveling pictures, because even she can’t work all the time, no matter how much she might love it.

Daybreak is now streaming on Netflix.