Chelsea Houska’s baby daddy Cole DeBoer: What you need to know

Chelsea Houska, also known as Chelsea DeBoer, just celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband, Cole DeBoer. The two got married while she was pregnant with Watson Cole, as she wanted to get married before welcoming the second child into the family. Since then, the two had another baby, an adorable little girl named Layne.

While Cole has filmed Teen Mom 2 for a few years, there are still some details you may not know about him. Much of his time on the show involves talking about Adam Lind and his lack of interest in his daughter Aubree. But here’s what you need to know about Cole so see why Chelsea loves him.

1. He met Chelsea Houska at a gas station

Cole and Chelsea’s meeting was not filmed for Teen Mom 2. However, the two met at a gas station. She opened up about their meeting to US Weekly.

“He was across at the other pump,” Chelsea has revealed about their first encounter, sharing, “And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

When she came home, she told her friend that she had met the man she was going to marry. The next day, Cole contacted her on social media. The rest is history.

2. He is willing to adopt Aubree

From the very beginning, Cole has been a loving step-father to little Aubree. He has told Chelsea that he would be more than willing to adopt Aubree if Adam Lind signs over the parental rights. However, he doesn’t seem willing to let go of his daughter. Last year on Teen Mom 2, Aubree learned that she had received permission to get a name change, adding DeBoer to her last name.

3. He’s a proud American

One of the things that Chelsea Houska loves about her husband is the fact that he loves South Dakota and he loves being an American. On his Instagram account, Cole can be seen celebrating the Fourth of July. His love of America can also be seen on his clothing and his socks.

4. He launched his own sock line

After marrying Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer started growing his own fanbase. People loved his style, his personality and his dedication to his wife and family. He decided to launch his own sock line, socks that are designed with things that define Cole.

5. He has a career

While Chelsea is a stay-at-home mother for their children, Cole works outside of the home. He didn’t quit his job or his career when he met Chelsea to bank on becoming a reality star.

Cole DeBoer works as a traffic control specialist. This isn’t something he talks about on the show, possibly to protect his career, work location, and co-workers. But the title indicates he works with the roads and highways for the state of South Dakota.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus but is expected to return next year on MTV.