Chelsea Handler guest stars on Will & Grace as high-powered lesbian Donna

Chelsea Handler joins the Will & Grace cast as Donna tonight. Pic credit: NBC

Chelsea Handler is bringing her comedy to the new episode of Will & Grace, and NBC is billing it as a night that viewers don’t want to miss.

Handler plays Donna in the new episode called “Family, Trip.” Donna, a high-powered lesbian, is a new client for Grace (played by Debra Messing) who takes up with her sister Janet (Mary McCormack).

Mary McCormack has definitely held her own on the show before, appearing as Janet Adler in the 2018 episode called “One Job.” Now, she returns for some more humor, but this time with Chelsea Handler at her side.

Who is Chelsea Handler on Will & Grace?

Comedian Chelsea Handler is probably best-known for her late-night show on E! that did well for years. It was called Chelsea Lately and featured the comedian discussing hot celebrity topics with a panel of other comedians.

Handler has also been seen in the films This Means War, Hop, and Cattle Call. Her stand-up comedy is very well-known and she has been doing a show for Netflix. Her unique brand of humor will likely fit well on a show like Will & Grace. Hopefully it plays well, because she could definitely be someone worth seeing in a recurring role for future episodes.

It’s important to point out that NBC has given Will & Grace a new time slot on Thursday nights. For the Will & Grace return date of January 31, the show will air at 9:30/8:30c and remain there for a while.

In addition to Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack popping up as members of the Will & Grace cast, many familiar faces will also appear in the new episode. Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) are along for the ride.

Will & Grace airs Thursday nights at 9:30/8:30c on NBC.