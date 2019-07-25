Chef Masaharu Morimoto and his restaurants: What to know about MasterChef guest

Chef Masaharu Morimoto appeared on the latest episode of MasterChef. He was on hand to help with the theme of an episode, but also to help Chef Gordon Ramsay conduct a demonstration for the home cooks on how to shuck an Alaskan king crab.

Who is Chef Masaharu Morimoto from MasterChef?

Television viewers will most likely recognize Chef Morimoto from his appearances on Iron Chef. He has also made numerous appearances on Iron Chef America, always showing off his skills in the kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay called him a multiple-Michelin star recipient, an expert in Japanese cuisine, and one of the most exciting chefs to grace any kitchen on the planet.

He actually started out as a baseball player in Japan but began studying sushi after he suffered a bad shoulder injury. His career in the culinary arts took off quickly after that, as he opened his first restaurant at the age of 24.

Morimoto restaurants are now located all over the world. He has locations in cities like New York, Tokyo, Las Vegas, and even Maui. The restaurants are in addition to the various successful cookbooks that he has also released.

Getting to see Chef Masaharu Morimoto guest-judge on MasterChef was certainly a treat. That was the case for the home cooks as well, with several interview segments shown where they talked about how amazing it was to share a kitchen with him.

MasterChef recap

During this new MasterChef episode with Chef Morimoto, the home cooks were competing to secure immunity for the week. Fred Chang, Micah Yaroch, and Shari Mukherjee have immunity and won’t have to take part in the Elimination Challenge scheduled for the July 25 episode.

MasterChef airs Wednesday and Thursday nights at 8/7c on FOX.