Chambers release date on Netflix: Here is when the supernatural horror drama series premieres in 2019

Chambers is a new supernatural horror drama series coming to Netflix in April after the streaming giant gave it a series order back in January 2018.

The series, headlined by Oscar nominee Uma Thurman, follows a 17-year-old girl who survived a heart attack and received a heart transplant that saved her life.

Things take a darkly ominous turn when she begins to exhibit the sinister personality traits of the person who donated the heart.

Ahead of the premiere of Chambers on Netflix, here is everything we know about the upcoming show.

Chambers release date on Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that Chambers will premiere on April 26, 2019.

How many episodes will there be in Chambers?

The series will feature 10 hour-long episodes.

Chambers production details

Chambers is created by Leah Rachel, who is executive producing with Stephen Gaghan, Akela Cooper, Jennifer Yale, Wolfgang Hammer, Winnie Kemp, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, who directed the pilot.

Rachel also serves as co-showrunner with Akela Cooper (American Horror Story).

Super Deluxe (Wolfgang Hammer and Winnie Kemp) and Super Emotional (Stephen Gaghan) are the production companies behind the series.

Netflix is distributing.

Chambers first-look images, teasers and trailers

Netflix has not yet released a trailer for the upcoming series. We will update this post when the trailer drops.

The streaming service released first-look images for the series early last week.

Chambers cast

The series stars Sivan Alyra Rose as the 17-year-old Sasha Yazzie, a teenage girl who begins to experience a growing darkness within after receiving a heart transplant that saved her life.

The mystery of her ongoing transformation deepens when she uncovers the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of the person who donated the heart that saved her life.

Lilliya Reid (The Fantomes) portrays Becky Lefevre, the deceased heart donor.

Oscar nominee Uma Thurman stars as Nancy Lefevre, the mother of the deceased donor who befriends the recipient of her daughter’s heart.

Tony Goldwyn portrays Nancy’s husband Ben Lefevre.

Others include Nicholas Galitzine (Handsome Devil, The Watcher in the Woods)as Eliott Lefevre, Griffin Powell-Arcand (Mixed Blessings) as TJ Locklear, Kyanna Simone Simpson (Black Lightning) as Yvonne, Lilli Kay (Napoli, Paterno) as Penelope Fowler, Marcus LaVoi (Den of Thieves) as Big Frank Yazzie, and Sarah Mezzanotte (The Wolves, Blue Bloods) as Marnie.

Chambers: What is the series about?

Chambers follows 17-year-old Sasha Yazzie, who survives a heart attack and later receives a heart transplant. Soon after the transplant, she begins to develop new and strange personality traits resembling the deceased heart donor’s personality.

As she gradually takes on the sinister traits of the donor of her new heart, she becomes more and more obsessed with uncovering the mystery surrounding the untimely death of that person.

Chambers will become available for streaming on April 26, 2019, on Netflix.