Catfish The TV Show: The story of Kristina and Faith

There’s a brand new episode of Catfish: The TV Show on MTV tonight and viewers will follow Nev Schulman and Tallulah Willis as they go on a journey to find answers. Tonight, they will help Kristina who lives outside of Detroit.

The story is about Faith, someone who Kristina met online. The two had been talking for about 7 months and Faith helped Kristina through anxiety issues. They would later exchange phone numbers and start calling one another.

And yet, Kristina has plenty of red flags when it comes to Faith. She has only seen limited pictures of her, and they both live in Michigan – and have never met. Plus, Kristina admits that she used to be a catfish herself, which could be why she has a bad feeling about the whole situation.

She also drops another bomb – she has a girlfriend, Sammy, who lives with Kristina. And Sammy isn’t happy about the whole thing. Later, it’s revealed that they used to be engaged.

Watch the first 10 minutes of the episode here:

They say it takes one to know one!☝️ @NevSchulman and @buuski are gearing up to help Kristina an ex-catfish, reveal the truth of her online love Faith. 💔 #Catfish is all new Wednesday, at 8/7c on @MTV! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cgKRp22sOF — Catfish (@CatfishMTV) June 17, 2019

It’s clear that this will be an emotional episode. Sammy is heartbroken that Kristina would propose to her and let her move to Michigan from Ohio to be with her, only to find out that she’s interested in meeting the person she’s been talking to.

In a lengthier preview for the episode, Nev and Tallulah chase Faith in a snowy Michigan. And Sammy, the former fiancee, is along for the ride. This is definitely a Catfish first.

Will Kristina's online love prove to be true, or will this ex-#Catfish get a taste of her own medicine? 😱 Catch the SHOCKING reveal TOMORROW, at 8/7c on @MTV! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YMfIYt75V2 — Catfish (@CatfishMTV) June 18, 2019

The official tweet also reveals that this episode will have a shocking conclusion. So, maybe Kristina has been talking to the real Faith and now has to choose between Faith and Sammy with both of them there.

Catfish: The TV Show airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.