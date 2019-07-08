Cast from The Lion King, Madonna and Tracy Morgan: Late night talk shows for July 8-12

Oh, those dog days of summer! Both of CBS’ late-night shows (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden) and NBC’s Late Night Night with Seth Meyers will be airing “best of” episodes this week.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel will be welcoming cast members from Disney’s The Lion King all week as well as Tracy Morgan, who will no doubt be talking about his emcee duties for the ESPYs award show airing this Wednesday on ABC.

Jimmy Fallon will be focusing more on music with many big names stopping by including Madonna, Willie Nelson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Here are this week’s highlights:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (11:35 p.m., ABC)

While Tracy Morgan will no doubt be talking a lot about himself as he is preparing to the host the upcoming ESPYs on tonight’s show, the week’s highlights include the cast of The Lion King making appearances including Donald Glover on Tuesday, Seth Rogen on Wednesday and director Jon Favreau on Thursday. (The movie doesn’t come out until July 19 so expect to see more of the cast next week.)

Other guests scheduled to appear this week include Quarterback Patrick Mahomes II from the Kansas City Chiefs, Gwen Stefani and Megan Thee Stallion (Monday); Beth Stelling (Tuesday); Dave Bautista and Jaden Smith (Wednesday); D’Arcy Carden and Taylor Bennett (Thursday) and Friday is TBD at this point.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (11:35 p.m., NBC)

Lots of musical guests (although not all of them will be singing) will be joining Jimmy this week including Perry Farrell (Tuesday), Lin-Manuel Miranda and Willie Nelson (Wednesday), Madonna and Ari Lennox (Thursday) and Vampire Weekend (Friday).

Other guests scheduled to appear this week include actors Kate Beckinsale, Ralph Macchio and poet Rudy Francisco (Monday); Keegan-Michael Key and Horatio Sanz (Tuesday); Adam Devine (Wednesday); Guy Raz (Thursday) and Gabrielle Union and DJ Khaled (Friday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (12:37, CBS)

This week’s reruns for The Late Late Show with James Corden include guests Colin Farrell, Woody Harrelson and Zachary Levi (Monday); Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Sara Bareilles (Tuesday); Karlie Kloss, Max Minghella and Sean Paul + J Balvin (Wednesday); Seth MacFarlane, Linda Cardellini and The 1975 (Thursday); Matthew McConaughey, Reba McEntire and Jimmy Buffett (Friday)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (11:37, CBS)

This week’s reruns for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert include guests James Corden, Zoë Kravitz and Lewis Capaldi (Monday); Howard Stern and The National (Tuesday); Dax Shepard, Preet Bharara, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (Wednesday), Craig Ferguson, Ronda Rousey and Bear Grylls (Thursday) and Wanda Sykes and Vanessa Bayer (Friday).

Late Night with Seth Meyers (12:37, NBC)

This week’s of reruns of Late Night with Seth Meyers includes Olivia Munn, Ramy Youssef and Matt Maeson (Monday); Tom Holland, Jenny Slate and SOAK (Tuesday) and Terry Crews and Anthony Jeselnik (Wednesday). NBC has only given information for the first three days of the week for Seth Meyers’ show.