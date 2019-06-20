Cassidy on Yellowstone: Kelly Rohrbach plays the new character

One of the new characters introduced in Yellowstone Season 2 is Cassidy Reid played by actress Kelly Rohrbach. Fans meet Cassidy in Episode 1 of the new season, titled A Thundering, which aired on Wednesday.

Rohrbach’s character Cassidy is a state prosecutor recruited by John (Kevin Costner) and Beth (Kelly Reilly) to run against Jamie (Wes Bentley) for the position of Montana’s attorney general.

Since the show introduced the beautiful blonde character, fans have been asking questions about the stunning Kelly Rohrbach. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is Kelly Rohrbach?

Kelly Rohrbach is a model and actress born on Jan. 18, 1990, which makes her 29 years old. Her father is Clay Rohrbach and mother Anne.

She attended Greenwich Academy, a girls’ college-preparatory school in Connecticut where she played golf. She got an athletic scholarship to Georgetown University and played golf for the Georgetown Hoyas.

After graduating from Georgetown in 2012 with a theater degree, she went to England to study acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

She started her acting career with minor roles on popular TV series such as NBC’s The New Normal, CBS’s Two and a Half Men, and TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles.

She appeared in 12 episodes (2013-2015) of The CW’s The PET Squad Files as Jayne Duncan and also recently appeared on an episode of Central Comedy’s Broad City in its third season.

Her film credits include the role of Beatrice in Wilt (2012) and Ashley in the short film My Last Film (2015). She also made a cameo appearance in Ocean’s 8 (2018) as herself.