Exclusive: Captain ‘Wild Bill’ Wichrowski freaks as Spencer goes overboard on Deadliest Catch

On tonight’s white-knuckler edition of Deadliest Catch on Discovery, F/V Summer Bay’s Captain “Wild Bill” Wichrowski is heard on the intercom admonishing his crew to be careful as the seas are kicking high and the Bering Sea takes no prisoners.

The captain and his crab boat are shown plowing through the rough Bering Sea, as swells that are as high as a building take hold.

Before the crew can head home they need to build a three-story stack of metal pots. “Spencer does a hell of a job on the stacks, he is a badass for sure,” says Captain Wild Bill who admires his work ethic.

The task is enormous, as deck boss Nick McGlashan in charge of the heavy equipment on deck says, “Right now, [it’s] really driving really hard and [I] want to get the gear on. Got to look out for the wheelhouse, got to make sure to look out for Spencer…”

As he says this, Spencer is climbing the stacks like an agile monkey as Wild Bill is nervously looking on from his perch as the boat heaves and pounds the Bering Sea as it powers through the huge swells.

Then, it appears almost as if in slow motion. Pure calamity strikes, while Nick, smoking a cigarette, seemingly has lost Spencer in his sight line.

But in our exclusive video, we can see that Spencer is working up atop the slippery metal pots and trying to manually shift them into position. This proves to be a very dangerous thing to do without a safety line attached to a crew member.

Screaming is heard as one pot sweeps off the ship, taking Spencer with it.

Watching this unfold, Wild Bill is freaking out inside his captain’s room. “Where’s Spencer!” as he is in full five alarm mode now.

Deckhand Spencer Moore is one of hs favorites aboard the Summer Bay.

Awesome crew Spencer Moore pic.twitter.com/MRJuHVhndP — Bill Wichrowski (@captwildbill) January 30, 2018

On Spencer Moore’s social media, there’s a photo of the Summer Bay at Dutch Harbor with all the stacks in place which means our youngster has survived this scary near-death experience.

