Cameron Radice and Tara Holt guest star as Todd and Sheba Nicholas on NCIS

Cameron Radice and Tara Holt will guest star on the upcoming episode of NCIS. They will play Todd and Sheba Nicholas in the new episode.

The episode is called Boom, and it is the third of the new season. A lot has already happened in the first two weeks, including Nick Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) dealing with the death of his friend, Clayton Reeves (played by actor Duane Henry).

Ahead of the new episode, CBS has released a preview video (below) and an episode summary for Boom.

“One of the NCIS agents is starstruck after the team investigates an explosion outside the home of Navy Petty Officer First Class Todd Nicholas (Cameron Radice) and his wife, popular reality TV star Sheba Nicholas (Tara Holt) on NCIS.”

Who are Cameron Radice and Tara Holt?

Cameron Radice has spent his career both in front of and behind the camera. He served as a producer on Road Less Traveled, a cinematographer on the film, Felon, and an actor on episodes of Good Girls Revolt, The Inspectors, and My Crazy Ex.

Tara Holt is an actress who has appeared on Z Nation as Lucy Murphy, Californication as Melanie, and in the film, Camp X-Ray, as Mary. Now, she will appear with Radice on the October 9 episode of NCIS.

Todd and Sheba Nicholas on NCIS

It appears that the writers are going to use the characters of Todd and Sheba Nicholas to inject a bit of humor for Episode 3 of Season 16. The show does this a lot to serve as a way to not come off as too serious about the important subject material. While it looks like Agent McGee (Sean Murray) is a bit distracted when meeting Sheba Nicholas and her husband, he will undoubtedly help Gibbs solve another case.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.