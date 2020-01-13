Bull, All Rise, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola take break

CBS will air repeat episodes of Bull, All Rise, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola instead of competing against the college football national championship game on Monday night.

The entire January 13 schedule for the primetime shows on CBS will have repeat episodes in order to keep its shows from taking ratings hits while going up against the big game.

FOX is undertaking a similar strategy, with 9-1-1 and Prodigal Son going the same route.

The same can’t be said for ABC and NBC, as those two networks are rolling out new episodes of their reality shows. The Bachelor is still new, as is America’s Got Talent, with the networks hoping those lead-ins can help new episodes of The Good Doctor and Manifest in their 10/9c time slots.

While it isn’t too surprising that CBS is rebroadcasting past episodes, it could still be frustrating for viewers who waited through the long winter hiatus to see their shows return.

CBS January 13 TV schedule

None of the quartet of shows is even showing its most recent episode. They aren’t even all showing episodes from current seasons.

The Neighborhood will air Season 1, Episode 16, which was the one where Gemma (Beth Behrs) gets her car repaired at Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) shop and Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) and Marty (Marcel Spears) try out a dating app to hilarious consequences.

Bob Hearts Abishola will show Episode 9 from back in November, where Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) gives a previous suiter a second chance.

On All Rise, viewers get to see Lola (Simone Missick) exercise a unique judicial power where she fires a lawyer in a rebroadcast episode from early December.

As for Bull, CBS is going to show the Season 4 premiere again, where Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) is shown preparing for fatherhood and Benny (Freddy Rodriguez) is still not working for TAC after a falling out with Bull during the Season 3 finale.

The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise, and Bull air Monday nights on CBS beginning at 8/7c.