Bridezillas exclusive: Shannon from Bad Girls Club says she deserves $7k dress because she’s ‘celebrity and sex icon’

By Julian Cheatle

15th March 2019 3:57 PM ET

Bad Girls Club Season 10 alum Shannon Sarich brings the drama to the new season premiere of Bridezillas tonight — and she’s GOING to get the dress she wants.

Watch Monsters and Critics’ exclusive sneak peek from the Season 12 premiere as Shannon — dubbed CelebZilla — tries on a dress…and promptly bursts into tears.

Why? “I just never thought I could look this pretty,” she says.

Only one problem…the price. At $7,000 the dress is certainly not cheap and when fiance Patrick calls up and isn’t given an answer as to how much much it costs, alarm bells start ringing.

However, Shannon makes it known that she doesn’t care what the price tag is.

“Do you want to marry me or not?” she yells from the dressing room. “I need to know right now because…I love my dress!”

Patrick responds on speakerphone: “Yeah, everyone can love a dress, until we love the price.”

Cue Shannon descending into a meltdown. “Patrick doesn’t understand that I’m a celebrity and a sex icon! I’m going to get my f***ing way and if I don’t get my way he’s f***ed.”

Bridezillas returns tonight, Friday, March 15, at 10/9c on WEtv.