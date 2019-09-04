Bri from Bachelor In Paradise: She was also at Stagecoach

Bri joined Bachelor In Paradise during Tuesday’s episode and despite showing up late, she made quite the impression. Not only did she make Blake Horstmann question his dedication to Kristina, but she also had Matt making out with her shortly after he kept Sidney at a distance for several episodes.

Bri first made headlines when she starred on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor when she faked an Australian accent to get Colton’s attention. However, she later admitted that the accent was indeed fake and that she only did it to stand out.

For those of you who don't remember, Bri is the woman who used a fake Australian accent to stand out. You know, like a completely normal person. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/tbwvq4lNeB — Dan Emerson (@dscapp) September 4, 2019

Even though Bri joined the show just a week before proposals were to take place, she did shake things up and make some people question their feelings and relationships. For example, she made Matt make out with her after he questioned whether he should even be kissing women on the show – because his mom would be mad at him.

Me when they cut to Matt Donald and Bri making out after he just made such a big deal about kissing Sydney. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/frW4RNxv2G — Emily Hill ✨ (@thelandform) September 4, 2019

But another interesting point about Bri is that she was also at Stagecoach earlier this year. This is where Blake hooked up with many of the women who are currently on Bachelor In Paradise. However, it doesn’t seem like Bri and Blake ran into each other and hooked up while there, as he seemed interested in pursuing her during last night’s episode.

Just a reminder that Bri was, indeed, at Stagecoach.

#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/r8DGt7GMRk — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) September 4, 2019

Interestingly, Blake had just told Kristina that he was invested in her and wanted to focus on their new relationship, but when Bri entered, he questioned whether it was truly the right decision. It seemed that Bri was one of the only women he hadn’t met before Bachelor In Paradise and hadn’t met at Stagecoach.

Maybe Bri will be at Stagecoach next year and Blake can pursue her then.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.