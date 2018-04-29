Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill drops a bombshell on Wyatt, Katie and Wyatt are loved up again

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the Monday April 30, 2018, episode of the CBS soap make out that a pair of illicit lovers get cozy in the most inappropriate of places, while Liam (Scott Clifton) continues to waffle about whether he wants vanilla or chocolate. Just kidding, of course he’s struggling to choose between exes!

Poor Wyatt (Darin Brooks) doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going these days. Daddy Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) is playing him like a master violinist, using him to get his heart’s desire: Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Monday Wyatt and Bill have a troubling talk about Steffy, with Liam ripe for the picking. When Bill tells him that things will never be over for him and Steffy, he’s really laying the seeds of a very dirty plan, not just whining.

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Bill is working up to a whopper of a lie, one that makes Wyatt his accomplice.

Meanwhile a worked-up Wyatt will turn to Katie (Heather Tom) for comfort/solace/pizza? Surprise: they only pretended to break up!

Yes, Wyatt and his former stepmom are really still together, but when they snuggle at Spencer Publications, does someone see more that than they bargained for?

We haven’t seen snoopy, sneaky Sasha (Felisha Cooper) for a while, maybe she’s in town for a heart to heart with someone and gets an eyeful?

The Bold and the Beautiful Airs Weekdays on CBS The master manipulator returns in his boldest move yet. Don’t miss it this week on The Bold and the Beautiful! Posted by The Bold and the Beautiful on Saturday, April 28, 2018

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.