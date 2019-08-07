Blake shares texts with Caelynn on Bachelor in Paradise

Blake Horstmann wasn’t thrilled after watching last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise as he was portrayed as a horrible person, who simply slept around. Caelynn Miller-Keyes had told people in Mexico that he had told her to keep the hook-up a secret and that she was a mistake. But Blake didn’t want to sit back and let viewers make judgments about him.

He used Instagram to share his story. In a post, he revealed that he had never ghosted Caelynn after their hookup, he never called her a mistake, and he never meant to disrespect her. To clear his name even further, he decided to release text messages on his Instagram Stories.

However, shortly after releasing the text messages between himself and Caelynn, he decided to delete the text messages. As he explained on Instagram Stories, he didn’t mean for people to attack Caelynn. It’s clear after the text messages that Caelynn’s story simply doesn’t make sense.

In the text messages, he doesn’t call Caelynn a mistake and she’s the one telling him that they can only have sex and nothing more than that.

Reality Steve, who is known for spoiling the Bachelor-related shows, grabbed screenshots of the text messages and shared them.

CORRECTION: These were Caelynn’s texts to Blake that led to them having sex at Stagecoach and their convos after the fact. (Source: Balockeye.h IG stories)…(2/2) pic.twitter.com/alf680dBbW — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) August 7, 2019

The text messages reveal that Caelynn’s story isn’t what she’s been saying on the show. She isn’t the innocent victim. Maybe she had a different idea of the hookup or maybe she didn’t expect for the text messages to be released.

One viewer grabbed the final video from Blake’s Instagram Stories, where he reveals that he felt he needed to release the text messages to clear his name.

Well, these text messages certainly are proof that Caelyn is a big liar. — Sherry Saunders (@Sharon6227) August 7, 2019

Releasing the text messages may not have been what Caelynn had expected, as she hasn’t said anything about the situation on Blake’s Instagram Stories. She may have reached out to Blake privately about the situation.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.