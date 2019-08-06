Blake Horstmann’s player past disappoints fans: BIP star slammed on Instagram

When Blake Horstmann was on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, viewers thought he was the sweetest guy who was on the show for the right reasons. And when he was announced to be on Bachelor In Paradise, people were rooting for him to find genuine love and repair the loss he felt when he lost Becca.

However, the premiere episode of Bachelor In Paradise appeared to shift public opinions about Blake. Caelynn revealed that she had slept with Blake at the Stage Coach Festival. During this time, he admitted he had slept with Kristina the day before, and he was DMing Hannah G for a potential meetup later.

Caelynn also revealed that Blake had asked her not to talk about them hooking up, making her think that he saw her as a big mistake.

While Blake hasn’t posted on Instagram after last night’s episode, fans of the show are reaching out to him on his last post from a few days ago. Based on the comments, it sounds like he has quickly become the new villain of the franchise.

“Wow! Why did you even go to paradise! Blake we were rooting for you! Omg! I am so mad I feel like crying! This episode ruined it for me…” one person wrote to Blake, while others added, “So you were a fake on the Bachelorette! What a disappointment. Becca dodged a bullet. Whew” and “So glad Becca didn’t choose you. She dodged the biggest bullet”

Another person revealed that he had supporters when the show began, but lost respect once the story came out about Caelynn.

“Blake man what happen, dude, I was rooting for you so hard to find love I wanted you and Caelynn man what you did to her was f**ked up and you ‘hooked up’ with her then brushed her off and told her not to tell people because it didn’t want to ‘ruin your image’ you owe her a GIGANTIC apology I don’t know what to think you now …” the person wrote.

Since viewers are just coming off a dramatic season of The Bachelorette, many are comparing Blake’s behavior to Jed’s, who reportedly had a girlfriend when he went on The Bachelorette. And sadly, Blake appears to be the worst of the two.

“You make Jed look like a saint,” one person wrote on Instagram, while others chimed in with the same opinion.

Jed: I'm the most hated man in Bachelor Nation

Blake: Hold my beer — Betches (@betchesluvthis) August 6, 2019

It will be interesting to see how Blake handles the confrontations that appear to be airing tonight.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.