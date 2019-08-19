Black-ish Season 6 release date: When does show come back on TV for Fall 2019?

The weekly sitcom Black-ish will be back for a sixth season this fall 2019.

The popular series, which involves Andre “Dre” Johnson and his family living in a white neighborhood, was renewed back in May. In addition, there’s another spin-off coming for the show.

Here are more details about the Black-ish Season 6 release date for when to expect the show back on TV this fall.

Black-ish Season 6 cast, spin-off update

The Black-ish main cast is headed up by actor and comedian Anthony Anderson as Dre, along with his wife Rainbow (Bow), played by Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross.

There’s also Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, and Marcus Scribner as Andre “Junior” Johnson Jr. as part of the family.

Other principal cast members include Peter Mackenzie who plays Leslie Stephens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy. There are also notable recurring cast members such as Laurence Fishburne as Earl “Pops” Johnson and Wanda Sykes as Daphne Lido.

For the past several seasons, Yara Shahidi was a recurring star rather than one of the main cast members. That’s because she is now the star of the spin-off series Grown-ish which arrived just last year on Freeform.

Speaking of spin-offs, a USA Today report back in May indicated that another one is on the way. It’s called Mixed-ish and focuses on a younger version of Rainbow aka “Bow.”

It officially arrives in late September, along with Black-ish. A new trailer appeared online in early August ahead of the show’s official debut.

Arica Himmel portrays the young Rainbow “Bow” Jackson on Mixed-ish. The new show also stars former Saved by the Bell star Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Jackson as well as Tika Sumpter as Alicia Jackson. Tracee Ellis Ross will narrate as the older version of Bow she currently plays on Black-ish.

When is Black-ish Season 6 release date for Fall 2019?

The official Black-ish Season 6 release date is Tuesday, September 24, 2019, which is also when the spin-off Mixed-ish premieres. Viewers can watch both of these shows on ABC via cable, satellite, or over-the-air hi-definition antennae to pick up local affiliate stations.

In addition, there are ways to watch Black-ish episodes via live-stream or on-demand online. There are the ABC website and its associated apps or streaming media channels. These allow cable and satellite customers to log in and see episodes live and on-demand, in select regions. See more details at the ABC website here.

There are also online streaming subscription services, which may include an option for ABC. Some of the popular services include DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, SlingTV, and YouTube TV. A few of them offer free one-week trials or other special offers for new customers.

Keep in mind; there are different restrictions and channel options for each of these services. See the specific service’s website for more details about how to sign up and if ABC is available as an option.

Viewers can watch Black-ish on Tuesday nights via ABC at 9:30/8:30c.