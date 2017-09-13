Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Phor releases stunning video for new single Chi Town

Phor from Black Ink Crew: Chicago has released the visually stunning video for his latest single Chi Town.

The rapper, who previously released Do It in 2016, uses his motto “No More Ordinary Life” as part of the opening line, singing: “There’s no more ordinary lifestyle.”

The lyrics go on: “We’re living for the moment, talking right now.”

The song and video centers around a woman who comes to visit him from out of town.

The footage cuts between Phor rapping to scenes of him with the love interest and stunning panoramic views of Chicago and the skyline.

The video was created by A Zae Production, and also includes at least one cameo from a Black Ink Crew co-star. Can you spot it?

Check the video out below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs Wednesdays at 8/9c on VH1.