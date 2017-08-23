Black Ink Crew: Chicago – Did Charmaine see Kat and Ryan in the bathroom together?

This week on Black Ink Crew: Chicago, after getting fired for partying too hard Charmaine has a hazy memory but she reckons that she might have seen Kat and Ryan sneak off to a bathroom together.

Charmaine was drinking like she had no work the next day or for the next month, but the aftermath is a sacking and her feeling a bit sorry for herself. She’s slacking out on the sofa eating cereal and letting it drop onto her shirt.

Luckily Danielle and Cobra turn up to cheer her up with some beverages and a you just got fired cake. But as she talks through the night she seems to have a hazy memory of Ryan sneaking off with Kat to the bathroom. Now maybe they just wanted some privacy for a chat or help with finding the soap but we’ll leave that up to your imagination.

Meantime, JR and Lily are getting more serious, Van is the opposite when Jenn mentions marriage and Phor has some trouble at his concert.

