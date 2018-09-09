Black Girls Rock! 2018 performers: Get to know all the acts

Black Girls Rock! 2018 is coming to BET on Sunday night and viewers can expect a brilliant line-up of performers and award recipients.

With Queen Latifah hosting the show, viewers will watch a long list of performers light up the stage. In case you don’t recognize all the names, we’ve gathered some information about them and why you should keep an eye out for them.

Victory

Victory Boyd is a singer and performer – and she has one of the most amazing discovery stories. She was just minding her business, performing for New Yorkers and tourists at the Bethesda Fountain in Central Park until a famous musician signed her.

After a mutual friend showed Jay-Z a video of her singing, he signed her to Roc Nation. In her mid-20s, she has a long and fruitful career ahead of her.

Tamia

Tamia, a powerhouse in the R&B world, has had a long and successful career in the music industry.

A two-decade-long career has made her a household name and she has one of the most recognized voices in the industry. But she proves she can balance everything, as she has a husband and two kids.

Jacqueline Green from Alvin Ailey Dance Theater

Jacqueline Green started dancing at the tender age of 13 after entering the prestigious Baltimore School for the Arts. This professional dancer has a glorious career, working with many choreographers and being the award recipient for various titles.

Yolanda Adams

Yolanda Yvette Adams is an American gospel singer. She has also professional experience as a record producer and actress.

Some people may recognize her as a former radio host of her own nationally syndicated morning gospel show. She has also written a book, Points of Power.

Fantasia

Fantasia is a prime example of hard work pays off. In 2004, she won American Idol and a few years later, she won her first Grammy award.

She has a decorated music career and she’s active in the music industry almost 15 years after winning American Idol.

Stephanie Mills

Stephanie Dorthea Mills is an American Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and Broadway stage actress. She was born in 1957 and already began her career just 9 years later in 1966.

At 9 years old, she played the role of Maggy Flynn on Broadway. She is also well-known for her role as Dorothy in The Wiz on Broadway.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Marie Sullivan is an American singer-songwriter from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With the help of Missy Elliott, her debut single, “Need U Bad,” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Between that and the hit “Bust Your Windows”, Sullivan earned seven Grammy award nominations.

Rapsody

Marlanna Evans, better known by her stage name Rapsody, is an American rapper from Snow Hill, North Carolina. She’s signed to Roc Nation and has even appeared in a movie, Culture Over Everything. She was also the only woman nominated for the Best Rap Album in 2018 at the Grammy Awards.

Ledisi

Ledisi Anibade Young goes by the stage name Ledisi. She’s an American R&B and jazz recording artist, songwriter, and actress. Ledisi is known for her jazz influenced vocals, and her talent has landed her 12 Grammy nominations.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is a British actress, singer, and songwriter and is best known for her role as Celie Harris Johnson in The Color Purple on Broadway.

In fact, in 2016, she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. This award was followed up with a 2017 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

H.E.R

Gabriella ‘Gabi’ Wilson is the name, but you may best know her as H.E.R. That stands for Having Everything Revealed. This American singer from California is signed to RCA Records and has two albums released.

Don’t recognize this young artist? She covered Drake’s Jungle and her album from 2016 made the iTunes Best of 2016 R&B/Soul Albums list.

Black GIrls Rock airs Sunday, Sept. 9, at 8/7c on BET.