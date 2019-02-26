Big Mouth Season 3 on Netflix: Release date, trailers, cast, plot and everything we know so far

Netflix has officially renewed the adult animated comedy Big Mouth for Season 3 and confirmed that the upcoming 10-episode season will launch on the streaming service in 2019.

The announcement came via a promo video released on the show’s official Twitter page and on YouTube in November 2018. The video, a compilation of cringe-worthy moments from the show, promised fans that “puberty” will get “even messier” in the upcoming season.

Puberty gets even messier.#BigMouth Season 3 is coming to @netflix in 2019. pic.twitter.com/vd1CpHg9L6 — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) November 17, 2018

The renewal of Big Mouth for Season 3, which came after Netflix dropped all the 10 episodes of Season 2 on Friday, October 5, did not come as a huge surprise to fans who began clamoring for Big Mouth Season 3 after binge-watching Season 2.

Big Mouth has proved to be a hit with fans and has acquired a cult following. The series has also received overwhelmingly positive reviews for its down to earth but hilarious portrayal of teenagers going through the horrors of puberty.

After having binge-watched all 10 episodes of Season 2 and enjoyed the Valentine Special edition released on February 8, 2019, fans just can’t wait to see more of the hormone-fueled adventures of Nick, Andrew and their friends.

i just finished season 2 of big mouth & i need season 3 NOW pic.twitter.com/Xje2dNmWx1 — ☆ jon☽ (@JonahAkira) October 5, 2018

Big Mouth on Netflix is one of my favorite shows of all time. Season 1 and 2 we're amazing. Now I gotta wait another year for season 3. 🙁 — Matt Zuro (@IllinoisWedges) October 6, 2018

Fans are wondering how long they will have to wait for Big Mouth Season 3 to drop on Netflix and are searching for information about what to expect of Big Mouth Season 3.

Ahead of the release of Big Mouth Season 3 on Netflix, we bring everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including expected release date, cast, trailers, plot and more.

Big Mouth Season 3 release date

Although Netflix has officially confirmed Big Mouth for Season 3, the streaming service has not yet announced a release date for the upcoming season. But after Seasons 1 and 2 launched on Netflix on September 29, 2017, and October 5, 2018, respectively, we are expecting Big Mouth Season 3 to launch on the streaming platform in the fall (September-October) of 2019.

Some fans have even speculated that because the first two seasons of the series were released on Fridays, Big Mouth Season 3 will likely also be released on Friday, September 27 or Friday, October 4.

But these suggested release dates are only fan speculation, we really don’t know yet when Netflix will release the upcoming season.

Big Mouth details

Big Mouth is co-created and co-executive produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

Big Mouth is one of the latest additions to Netflix’s expanding roster of adult animated shows designed to position the streaming giant for competition with Fox in the animated sitcom department.

The series follows teenage middle-schoolers Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney) and their adolescent friends stumbling through puberty goaded on by raging Hormone Monsters.

The show, inspired by the co-creators’ personal experiences, portrays the challenges of puberty through the representation of the hormonal drivers of puberty as literal monsters whispering temptations into the ears of the teenagers and cheering them on as they blunder along.

Co-creator Nick Kroll voices multiple characters in the animated comedy. Other voice actors include John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen and Jessi Klein.

The series debuted its first 10-episode season on Netflix in September 2017, while the second 10-episode season launched on Netflix in September 2018 after getting the green light in October 2017, only a month after Season 1 hit the screens.

Netflix has renewed the series for another 10-episode Season 3 which is set to debut in 2019.

Netflix released a video on Twitter and YouTube on November 17, 2018, to announce the renewal of the series for Season 3.

Big Mouth Valentine’s Day special

After announcing the renewal of the show for Season 3 in November, Netflix released a trailer on February 1 announcing that Big Mouth would get a surprise Valentine’s Day special. The Valentine’s Day special, titled Big Mouth: My Furry Valentine, was released on February 8, 2019.

The title is understood to be a play on Frank Sinatra’s My Funny Valentine, with the word “Furry” being in reference to the furry humanoid Hormone Monsters in the characters’ lives.

The 40-minute Valentine Special features the youngsters still struggling to find love. The show parodies the infamous fake orgasm scene from When Harry Met Sally.

The show also features Matthew, an openly gay kid, and attempts to portray his experience of St. Valentine’s Day from his perspective.

Audience response so far

Although the often vulgar animated comedy series has turned some viewers off, the series has won broad audience approval and overwhelmingly positive critical reviews for its brutally honest portrayal of the challenges of puberty and adolescence.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Big Mouth Seasons 1 and 2 both earned an approval rating of 100% based on 22 and 30 reviews respectively. While Season 1 earned a Metascore of 80 (“generally favorable”) based on 6 critical reviews, Season 2 earned a Metascore of 90/100 (“universal acclaim”) based on 9 critical reviews.

Big Mouth Season 3 trailer

Netflix has not yet released a trailer for Big Mouth Season 3. A teaser trailer for Season 2 came out in September 2018, one month before Season 2 premiered in October.

If Netflix follows the schedule for Season 2, fans can expect the first trailer for Big Mouth Season 3 to drop in the summer of 2019.

Big Mouth Season 3 cast

The entire main cast of the series is expected to return for Big Mouth Season 3.

Co-creator Nick Kroll will return to voice the leading character Nick Birch, Maurice the Hormone Monster, Lola, Coach Steve, The Jansen Twins, and Lady Liberty.

John Mulaney will also reprise his voice roles as Nick’s friend Andrew Glouberman, Mint, Grandpa Andrew, Babe the Blue Ox and Detective Florez.

Jason Mantzoukas will likely return as Jay Bilzerian, Socrates and Guy Bilzerian, while Jessi Klein is expected to return as Jessi Glaser, and Jenny Slate as Missy.

Jordan Peele is also expected to reprise his role as the Ghost of Duke Ellington, Ghost of Freddie Mercury, Missy’s father Cyrus, Patrick Ewing, DJ, Atlanta Claus, and Jay Bilzerian’s pitbull Featuring Ludacris.

Fred Armisen will likely return as Elliot Birth and Ghost of Antonin Scalia.

Other cast members who may return for Big Mouth Season 3 include Maya Rudolph as Hormone Monstress, Gina Rodriguez as Gina, and David Thewlis as The Shame Wizard.

Big Mouth Season 3 plot

Fans can expect that Big Mouth Season 3 will offer more of Nick, Andrew and their friends’ messy but hilarious journey through puberty.

In Season 2, Nick, Andrew and Jessi pass through a portal into the world called Human Resource where all hormones monsters come from. They meet diverse forms of hormone monsters, including Jessi’s Hormone Monstress planning Jessi’s future with Ambition Gremlin, Anxiety Armadillo and Intellect Sphinx.

But the plans are scuttled by Depression Kitty and Jessi needs therapy.

Season 2 also follows Nick’s search for another Hormone Monster. Nick’s puberty is delayed and he feels left behind by Andrew who is growing and maturing faster.

Nick gets a female hormone monster — Jessi’s Hormone Monstress Connie (Maya Rudolph). The influence that Connie will have on Nick remains to be seen, but fans will recall that Connie was a bad influence on Jessie, making her shoplift, experiment with drugs and instigate a slut-shaming scandal against Gena (Gina Rodriguez).