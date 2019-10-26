Big Brother trolling: Evel Dick Donato hints at return to show

Evel Dick Donato has been trolling Big Brother fans for years. He may have just done it again with a Twitter post inspired by one host Julie Chen Moonves made.

As we reported yesterday, Julie got social media buzzing with a photo she posted on her personal Twitter account. It got a lot of fans to wonder if a new season of the show is coming out soon.

Enter Evel Dick, who was the Big Brother 8 winner and then returned as part of a duo for Big Brother 13. He has been a very visible presence on social media over the years, commenting on new seasons and houseguests. On Saturday, he made the Twitter post below.

There are two ways to look at this post. He could be hinting at returning for a possible All-Stars version of the reality competition show. The other was to look at it could be that he is trolling fans of the show. We are choosing to believe the latter explanation, as it is a pretty good joke to pull on fans.

Since emerging as the Big Brother 8 winner, Evel Dick has been in the public eye quite a bit. He even made the front page of TMZ when he relayed that he had been hit by a car in Ireland. Later, he would appear on one of VH1’s reality shows, as seen in the video clip below.

While it is very unlikely that Evel Dick Donato will be joining another cast in the Big Brother house, he has certainly helped create some additional buzz for the show itself. If Julie Chen Moonves was hinting at some sort of winter season or the return of Celebrity Big Brother in a few months, this has certainly helped get the word out that something might be coming up soon.

Big Brother will return for a new season during summer 2020.