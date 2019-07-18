Big Brother spoilers: Who goes home tonight? Eviction Ceremony prediction

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds help predict who goes home tonight on the show tonight.

It’s the end of Camp Comeback during Episode 11, where the first four evicted houseguests battle for a chance to get back in the game.

Three of those houseguests are going home tonight on Big Brother. The question is which of these houseguests are about to meet host Julie Chen.

David Alexander, Kemi Fakunle, and Ovi Kabir are already in Camp Comeback. After a quick Eviction Ceremony, it will be either Nicole Anthony or Cliff Hogg joining them.

Eviction Ceremony prediction

Some intriguing Big Brother 21 spoilers predict that Cliff is about to get evicted. That’s going to come as shocking news to the people who had worked very hard to get Nicole out (Nick Maccarone and Bella Wang).

ovi continues to be far too pure for this house 😩 #BB21 pic.twitter.com/4EzpQtZZcN — Global TV (@GlobalTV) July 18, 2019

So will it all play out like most of the people in the house are hoping? Will they be able to pull off a surprising eviction? Will Nicole be able to survive and stay out of the Camp Comeback Competition?

Make sure to tune in at 9/8c on Thursday night (July 18), because this is going to be an episode packed with drama, twists, excitement, competitions, and the first three houseguests getting sent home.

Big Brother airs on CBS each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.