Big Brother spoilers: Live feeds reveal Veto winner already has a plan

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds reveal that the houseguest who won the Power of Veto already has a plan in place. This is definitely going to shake things up in the game and provide interesting episodes for CBS viewers.

A special HOH Competition took place with former houseguests serving as the hosts. It was then revealed on the feeds that Jackson Michie had taken the power. It gave him the chance to set the tone for the week.

Jackson decided to put Cliff Hogg and Tommy Bracco on the block, setting up a really interesting Veto Competition that they played on Saturday. This was where things got really exciting for a lot of fans posting to social media.

Nicole Anthony won the Power of Veto. Late Saturday evening (house time), she spoke with Cliff about what she wants to do with the POV and how it will impact both of them moving forward.

Big Brother spoilers: Live feeds reveal Nicole’s POV plan

Nicole told Cliff that she is saving him from the block at the Veto Ceremony. She stated that there was no way she was going to leave her No. 1 at risk during the next Eviction Ceremony. He was very grateful.

Nicole also went to speak with Jackson, where she talked about it being her Veto and that she was going to use it. That made it pretty obvious what she is going to do at the Veto Ceremony, as there is only one other person who can go on the block.

When Nicole saves Cliff from the block on Monday, Jackson will be forced to name Holly Allen as the replacement nominee. It dictates that Holly and Tommy will be the two houseguests at risk at the Thursday night Eviction Ceremony.

As it currently stands, Nicole and Cliff plan to vote out Tommy. They will be the only two houseguests with votes, so they also have the option of breaking up the showmance between Holly and Jackson. Cliff doesn’t want to do that, even though Nicole floated the idea.

If Tommy heads to the BB21 jury on Thursday, that will leave only Holly, Nicole, and Cliff playing in the next Head of Household Competition. Jackson has to sit this one out, so it is going to be very interesting to see what comes next.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.