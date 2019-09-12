Big Brother spoilers: Final four HOH already crowned

Big Brother spoilers form the CBS live feeds revealed that the final four HOH has already been crowned. Shortly after the Thursday night episode took place, the HOH Competition came to an uneventful end.

Three houseguests started playing for the Head of Household as the episode came to an end. When the live feeds got turned on for the subscribers, one of the competitors was already being handed the HOH key.

Tommy Bracco was evicted by a 2-0 vote, leaving Cliff Hogg, Nicole Anthony, and Holly Allen to play for the power. Jackson Michie had to watch from the sidelines as things played out.

The competition itself looked like it could have been a fun one, with the three houseguests perched on discs and being swung around the backyard on ropes.

Big Brother spoilers: Who is the final four HOH?

Nicole Anthony is the Head of Household. While it wasn’t explicitly shown on the live feeds, it appears that Holly Allen threw the competition to let Nicole win it. Either way, Nicole now has the power in the house.

Nicole will now have to host a Nomination Ceremony, where Jackson and Holly are likely to be nominated for eviction. They know this is the plan, but everything comes down to who wins the Power of Veto this weekend.

When CBS viewers tune in for the next episode of the show on Sunday night, they may be in for some disappointment with how short the HOH Competition really was. Only time will tell on that aspect.

Nicole went having a rough start to the game/not being able to win anything to winning THREE of the most important comps of the season. 😍😍😍😍 #BB21 — Alex Willett (@alexshay1) September 13, 2019

Within the Big Brother schedule of episodes, there are now only five more installments for the summer 2019 season. One of these final four people is going to be crowned the winner by the BB21 jury.

Things are going to get even more dramatic on Saturday, as that is when the Veto Competition takes place. Strap in fans, because the Big Brother spoilers coming from that event could dictate who makes the final three this summer.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.