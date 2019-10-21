Big Brother rumors: Are Kathryn Dunn and Nick Maccarone still together?

Big Brother rumors about Kathryn Dunn and Nick Maccarone, who were involved in a BB21 cast showmance, appear to indicate that they could still be together.

Kat and Nick appeared to be enemies while they were inside the Big Brother house, but that all changed when they became members of the BB21 jury. Nick forgot all about Bella Wang and moved on to a new relationship.

Over the weekend, Kat and Nick were seen in attendance at the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles game. Though Nick is from New Jersey, it was posted that he is a fan of the Eagles. Kat is from Texas, which speaks to her affinity for the Cowboys.

The Instagram post below was shared from AT&T Stadium, where the Cowboys play their home games in Arlington, Texas. It has certainly given new life to the rumors that this Big Brother showmance is still going strong.

Are Kathryn Dunn and Nick Maccarone still together?

Since leaving Big Brother 21, Kathryn has been pretty active on social media. That includes posting lots of different pictures with guy friends, some of which have included jokes about people conspiring against her.

The photo below was shared on her Twitter account, with Kat noting that “Sooooo I’m just gonna keep posting photos with guys to keep y’all guessing.”

Sooooo I’m just gonna keep posting photos with guys to keep y’all guessing 💅🏽😂 #conspireawaybitches pic.twitter.com/bBT347XdG9 — Kathryn Dunn (@itskathryndunn) October 10, 2019

Nick has also been busy on social media, posting quite a few photos with members of the Big Brother 21 cast, especially during their time in Las Vegas.

The photo below was just posted by Nick showing that he was also spending some time with Faysal Shafaat (Fessy) from the Big Brother 20 cast.

Last week, Kat posted that she loved Nick on his Instagram account. Could it mean something? Maybe. But during the airing of Big Brother 21, quite a few of the cast members routinely stated that they loved each other. She also stated that he is going to be in her life for a long time to come.

So what do we make of all these Big Brother rumors about Kathryn Dunn and Nick Maccarone still being together? Well, just discussing it might cause Kat to think we are conspiring against her, but she has been very coy with her answers in regard to the relationship.

Maybe the picture at the Cowboys game was an announcement? We may have to wait and see.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Big Brother returns to CBS with new episodes in summer 2020.