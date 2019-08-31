Big Brother live feed spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto this week?

Intriguing Big Brother live feed spoilers from late Saturday reveal who won the Power of Veto this week. It sets up how the Veto Ceremony could go on Monday and certainly creates a specific scenario for the next Eviction Ceremony.

The showmance of Jackson Michie and Holly Allen has been moving steadily closer to having one of them become the Big Brother 21 winner. That road continued when Jackson became the HOH again this week.

Winning the Endurance Challenge meant that Jackson was the HOH for the second time in three weeks, taking over from Holly, who was the HOH last week. Can they keep trading off until the season finale rolls around?

Then, at the Nomination Ceremony, Jackson revealed his targets this week. He put Christie Murphy and Jessica Milagros on the block and he has no problem with either one of them getting sent to the BB21 jury house.

Big Brother live feed spoilers: Who won Power of Veto this week?

Late on Saturday, the winner of the Golden Power of Veto was revealed on the CBS live feeds. At the Veto Competition, Jackson, Christie, and Jessica were joined by Cliff Hogg, Nicole Anthony, and Tommy Bracco.

With Holly Allen hosting the challenge, it was an even playing field again for the six competitors. Anyone could have won, but it was Tommy Bracco who won the Power of Veto this week. He will now get to host the Veto Ceremony on Monday and take someone off the block if he so chooses.

The BB21 cast is down to just seven people and there could be more Big Brother live feed spoilers this weekend as they approach an important eviction night. As a reminder to everyone, the Thursday night episode will be a Double Eviction, where two houseguests are getting sent to the BB21 jury house.

