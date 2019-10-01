Big Brother cast: Nicole Anthony makes a Twitter account

Big Brother cast member Nicole Anthony now has a Twitter account. She is back in the real world after spending 99 days on the reality competition show this summer.

It took some convincing, which Nicole had joked about before, but she finally decided to create a Twitter account. This will be a good way for fans to keep up with her and for her to share her opinions on future casts.

A lot of former houseguests are quite prevalent on Twitter, sharing their thoughts on almost everything that happens in the house during seasons airing after their time in the game. Evel Dick Donato, Jessica Graf, and Paul Abrahamian are three of the more prolific ones.

Below is the monumental, though understated, first post that Nicole made on her Twitter account.

Hello, fwends! I am officially on Twitter! Wow! — Strongislandnicole (@Strongislandni2) October 1, 2019

It may take a while for Nicole to get her feet wet and for her to feel comfortable sharing more details about her life on social media. Since leaving the house, she has been getting back into a routine, but before getting home, she did pose for a lot of photos that were posted online by other houseguests.

Ovi Kabir is like the polar opposite of Nicole when it comes to social media. He has been extremely active since leaving the game, beginning with posts about his experiences. Recently, he has been posting more photos with BB21 cast members and houseguests from the past.

Inside or outside of the Big Brother House, this alliance is not breaking up. pic.twitter.com/k7nXTVwP6y — Ovi Kabir (@TheOviKabir) September 27, 2019

Maybe Nicole can catch up to him at some point, but she is also still pretty young. Her life before heading into the Big Brother house also sounded pretty busy, so maybe she just wasn’t as enthused about social media as peers from her age group.

Just want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of love and support! Much love to you all! — Strongislandnicole (@Strongislandni2) October 1, 2019

Nicole Anthony did win the $25,000 prize that came with getting named America’s Favorite Houseguest. This should show her that people want to hear from her and would definitely be interested in reading what she has to say on social media.

Just a few hours after creating her Twitter account, Nicole already has more than 20,000 followers, including former houseguest Jessie Godderz.

Sign up now for your Big Brother news alerts!

Big Brother will return with new episodes on CBS in summer 2020.