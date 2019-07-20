Big Brother 21 spoilers: Who won Power of Veto after Camp Comeback?

Fresh Big Brother 21 spoilers reveal who won the Power of Veto. The CBS live feeds have provided fans with a lot of great information over the past 48 hours and that continued on Saturday afternoon.

During the last episode of the show, Camp Comeback took too long, forcing the HOH Competition to take place later in the evening. Cliff Hogg won the Head of Household Competition, right after he returned from eviction.

After overcoming the pressure of getting back in the house and succeeding, Cliff then hosted the Nomination Ceremony. That’s where Cliff nominated Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie for eviction.

Who won Power of Veto on Big Brother this week?

Knowing that he was in a tough spot, Jack Matthews used the Chaos Power. He did it to change the people who were playing for the Power of Veto this week.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

Camp Comeback is over, and these three Campers are officially evicted and out of the game. 😔😢👋🏼 #BB21 pic.twitter.com/b7DVEok3oi — Julie Chen (@JulieChen) July 20, 2019

At the Veto Competition, it was Jack, Jackson, Cliff, Sam Smith, Kathryn Dunn, and Analyse Talavera playing for the Golden Power of Veto. With that lineup, there was the potential that a lot of drama could take place with the results.

When the live feeds got turned back on, the person who won the Power of Veto was revealed to be Jackson Michie.

More Big Brother 21 spoilers to come

The Veto Ceremony is going to take place on Monday, which is where the final nominees for eviction will be set for the week. It will be very interesting to see the makeup of the house once that Eviction Ceremony takes place.

YES, HGs, yes yes, you are definitely seen as the NICE and KIND season. Definitely. Sure. #BBAD #BB21 pic.twitter.com/ysFEkqFJEZ — Orwell (@BBADOrwell) July 20, 2019

Outside of the main events taking place in the house over the past 48 hours, it’s also important to point out that Jack has gone back to bullying other houseguests. It’s definitely not a good look for him and the fans watching through the live feeds and the CBS show are seeing everything he is doing.

Big Brother 21 has CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.