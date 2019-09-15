Big Brother 21 cast: Will POV winner make shocking game move?

The Big Brother 21 cast spoilers hint that the houseguest who won the Power of Veto this week could make an interesting move in order to work at some jury management.

The final four BB21 cast members played in the Veto Competition on Saturday, with Jackson Michie winning another challenge. He now has the power to change the nominations that were set earlier in the game week.

Nicole Anthony is the Head of Household after winning an Endurance Challenge late Thursday evening. She nominated Jackson and Holly Allen for eviction, so the expectation is that Jackson will use the POV.

This is where things may get interesting, as Jackson was discussing the possibility of not saving himself. Could a veto winner who is on the block really choose to not save himself? That has gone badly in the past.

Big Brother 21 cast: What will Jackson do with Power of Veto?

Jackson has discussed saving Holly from the block. Why would he even consider doing this? The reason is that Jackson wants Cliff Hogg to head back to the jury house and tell everyone that Holly evicted him.

Jackson- We did it, we did it, we did it. We are going to finale night #BB21 pic.twitter.com/mo8xvxEl7Q — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) September 15, 2019

There is only going to be one vote at the upcoming Eviction Ceremony and it will belong to either Jackson, Holly, or Cliff. Cliff is the only one not on the block, so the person Jackson takes down will get that vote.

Jackson has become very concerned with what people are saying in the BB21 jury house, primarily because of what he did to Tommy Bracco right before he was evicted. Did Tommy already poison the jury? It’s certainly possible.

#BB21 Cliff and Nicole are having a talk with Pop.. Cliff introduces Nicole.. they hug each other saying they're best buds! They point out the new table, and how crazy it is that there's 10 days left come tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/snjL4IPZuu — #BB21 Live Feed Updates (@BB21LiveFeeds) September 15, 2019

It could certainly be amusing if Jackson saved Holly and then Holly voted him out of the game. Odds are that Jackson will just end up saving himself anyway, no matter how much he debates his choices. The Veto Ceremony for the Big Brother 21 cast will take place on Monday.

