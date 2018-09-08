Big Brother 20 spoilers: Will Scottie Salton be penalized for lewd comment during live eviction?

On Thursday night, Scottie Salton really did his best to outdo Brett with his live eviction speech. His attempt to call out the “cowards” was brave. But CBS and Angela Rummans are not happy about his reference to Hilton Head.

Even though Scottie entered the BB20 house a virgin (and left the same way), his eviction night speech was apparently very offensive. So much so that he likely won’t be asked back to do any Big Brother appearances in the future.

To make matters worse, his stipend for appearing on the show may even take a hit if they choose to fine him.

Why would Scottie Salton be in trouble?

Some may be asking why Scottie might be in trouble considering what other houseguests have gotten away with this season. After all, JC has been the topic of conversation for his behavior in the house. Likewise, some of Brett’s speeches calling out houseguests were both epic and full of lies.

It turns out that Scottie has offended in the highest way because his speech was done during live TV and though they were able to bleep out the “Hilton Head” part, which referenced both the Tangela showmance and where both of its members are from, it was still live TV and meant they couldn’t choose whether to air the shocking comment or not.

Was Scottie’s speech tacky? Clearly. Was it worse than other things that have happened in the Big Brother 20 house this season? Probably not.

Angela was not amused

While we didn’t see it happen on the live feeds or the CBS broadcast, but it has been reported that Angela has been complaining about what Scottie said on Thursday’s live eviction.

The "issues" are quite obvious so I shouldn't need to 'spoil' this. Prod reminded all HGs that they need to obey ALL house rules. We will see if prod follows thru. Then addressed Scottie's message as numerous HGs complained in the DR last night and this morning about it.#BB20 — REALvegas4sure #bb20 (@realvegas4sure) September 7, 2018

According to the @realvegas4sure Twitter account, Angela made a beeline for production. She complained about what Scottie said and according to the Big Brother source, she also talked about the comments being slander.

It’s worth noting that, so far this season, every Big Brother spoiler shared by this Twitter account has been accurate.

Producers put HGs on notice, even though they are told every week, swearing or doing a stunt like that live is not allowed and no more passes. Angela also spoke to the producers again today about slander. But that right is waived in contract. LONG MORNING/DAY.#BB20 — REALvegas4sure #bb20 (@realvegas4sure) September 7, 2018

It looks like there won’t be a slander case against Scottie due to the Big Brother contracts but there definitely will be consequences.

Bad news for Scottie

While he may have thought his Hilton Head comment was a funny pun, CBS executives did not. Don’t be surprised if Scottie never gets asked back to future seasons of Big Brother.

Very safe to say Scottie will not be invited back to any CBS productions. He was actually in a good spot with producers and production until last night. Shot himself in the foot if he ever hoped to be on CBS again. Very unfortunate for his fans he pulled that stunt.#BB20 — REALvegas4sure #bb20 (@realvegas4sure) September 7, 2018

So it may really be the end of the road for Scottie Salton and his ties to Big Brother after this season ends. However, he’s still in the jury house and can still impact the rest of the jury.

That could be bad news for Angela. Then again, her jury management was already a disaster.

Big Brother 20 airs on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c and Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS.