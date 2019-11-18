Below Deck: Abbi Murphy explains shocking exit, announces marriage

Last week, Below Deck fans saw Abbi Murphy follow through with leaving the Valor.

After getting engaged via text message, Abbi decided yacht life was not for her. To be fair, she was struggling long before her Greek man popped the question.

Abbi quickly learned yachting life is extremely different from sailing life. She decided mid-charter season that, for her own well-being, it would be best if she left the Valor.

Her decision shocked bosun Ashton Pienaar and Captain Lee Rosbach. Neither of whom was thrilled with her decision to abruptly exit, leaving the Valor deckhand crew short-handed.

The red-headed beauty sat down with Decider to discuss her decision. In all honesty, leaving was not a difficult choice for her. It was shocking to fans but necessary for Abbi.

“Within the first couple of days on the boat, I knew I was not in the right environment for me. I did not feel like I fit in. I got along with everyone, it wasn’t that, I just didn’t fit in in that workplace. And that was the first time I’d ever felt like that. So’ it was a completely new, overwhelming, uncomfortable feeling. I kept trying to stay positive, and I just hit a point, I think it was a compilation of a lot of things. It was like, I don’t want to be here anymore, I’m not focused, I’m not enjoying it, I don’t think I should be here knowing that I just got engaged, it just didn’t seem right,” Abbi revealed.

She also admitted that by the time she got off the boat, she felt so beat up over her choice. Despite knowing it was the right decision, Abbi felt horrible for leaving the crew a man down. She ended up leaving them two deckhands short thanks to Tanner’s illness.

It has been months since Abbi Murphy’s shocking exit from Below Deck. Ahead of her exit airing on the Bravo reality TV show, Abbi announced she married her Greek beau, Patrick.

She shared her happy news on Instagram, including a photo of their big day.

Now Abbi is settling into married life with her sailboat captain husband in Greece. They finished up the current charter season and will be doing some traveling during their time off from sailing. Abbi is also working on getting her captain’s license before the next charter season.

There are things Abbi would change about her time on Below Deck. For example, she would put her long hair up from the start.

However, Abbi does not regret her decision to leave. It was a learning experience for her. One she appreciates and also changed her life.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.