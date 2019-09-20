Bella Wang thanks fans for support after Nick ‘cheats’ on her with Kat live on Big Brother

Bella Wang did not like the Big Brother episode from Thursday night. When she got evicted from the house, Bella and Nick Maccarone were calling each other boyfriend and girlfriend. They aren’t now.

For anyone who missed the latest episode of Big Brother 21, a segment was shown in the jury house. During it, Nick and Kathryn Dunn were revealed to be in a new showmance, despite Kat previously despising Nick.

This led to a lot of fans posting their support for Bella on social media. She ended up responding to them, as shown in the Twitter post below. It is also the newly pinned post to her wall.

I appreciate all of you 💙 — Bella Wang (@BellaWang21) September 20, 2019

Did Nick cheat on Bella in jury house?

It appeared that Nick and Kat were trying to hide their flirtations when the cameras were rolling, but that started to go away as more evicted houseguests were shown arriving at the jury house. By the end of the second jury segment, they weren’t hiding anything, though Kat acted guilty.

When Christie Murphy got there and offered to show her video of when she was evicted, Kat jumped into Nick’s arms and threw her legs around his waist as they cuddled and walked to the Living Room. Picture nearly every date on an episode of The Bachelorette when Hannah jumped into the arms of one of her suitors. Fans did not hold back.

Nick is legit such an asshole! I don’t really care for Bella but I actually feel so bad for her right now. Damn. #BigBrother21 #BigBrother pic.twitter.com/EoNqAyE8dn — Emily Sumner (@emily_noellee) September 20, 2019

Bruh my dude was asked about Bella and went silent. SILENT pic.twitter.com/MH0OHzGM8t — Lydia🌞 (@lydsterss) September 20, 2019

Bella Wang will return for the Big Brother season finale

Bella was evicted before the jury started forming, so she had to watch the rest of the season play out on CBS and the live feeds. At one point, she did see Nick cuddling a lot with Analyse Talavera, leading her to have a lot of questions about her relationship with Nick.

Add to this equation, Nick had even spoken on the feeds about a possible proposal to Bella, and how he wouldn’t want to do it the same way that Swaggy C did with Bayleigh Dayton during the Big Brother 20 finale.

You can either believe situations happen to you, or for you… Perspective is everything. — Bella Wang (@BellaWang21) September 20, 2019

Bella Wang may have some choice words for Nick Maccarone when they see each other again on the Big Brother stage. Until then, a lot of fans are debating about whether production told Nick that Bella was frustrated with him, leading to the relationship with Kathryn, or if this new showmance is just indicative of who he really is.

We will all find out soon enough. Until then, feel free to take a look at the memorable goodbye messages Cliff Hogg just received or check out the results for Part 1 of the final HOH Competition.

Big Brother 21 has a season finale on Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.