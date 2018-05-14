Who is Kristen Scott on Basketball Wives? Find out about new VH1 star

Basketball Wives is back for Season 7 and bringing three new women along for the ride, among them Kristen Scott.

Kristen definitely has an in with the basketball world — being that she is married to Byron Scott’s son Thomas Scott — as well as with the women of Basketball Wives through her connection with Malaysia Pargo.

All of Malaysia’s friends were sent packing after last season so it makes sense that she would bring some new ones.

This time around, Malaysia is calling on her family. Kristen is related by marriage, with Malaysia being Byron Scott’s cousin.

Kristen’s husband Thomas used to be on the coaching staff of the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, Kristen’s husband works with Ice Cube as the Head of Basketball Operations for the BIG3 basketball league.

This means that Kristen is one of the few women on Basketball Wives who is actually married to someone who is still playing or coaching.

We may get an inside glimpse into the life of Byron Scott with the addition of Kristen Bell to the Season 7 cast of Basketball Wives.

Back in 2014, the former head coach of the Lakers divorced his college sweetheart Anita Scott. They made plenty of headlines as she fought for her share of his basketball fortune, claiming that she needed more money to continue living the lifestyle that she had grown accustomed to.

Byron Scott’s current girlfriend, CeCe Gutierrez is also joining the cast this season. It’s not clear yet if she and Kristen get along or if they are going to fight. Either way, there will be plenty of drama.

Will Kristen be able to navigate the strong bonds between the existing Basketball Wives cast members or will this be too much for the New Orleans native?

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.