Bachelor Nation saw two Bachelor In Paradise splits in a single week

It has been an eventful week for Bachelor Nation. Even though Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is currently filming, and nothing is currently airing on television, there have been plenty of changes behind the scenes.

In fact, in the past 48 hours alone, two couples have called it quits. The first couple is Demi Burnett and her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty. The couple was the first same-sex couple to get engaged on Bachelor In Paradise. In addition, Kristian was allowed to film the show, even though she had no relation to Bachelor Nation.

Demi announced the news on Instagram, revealing that they wanted to be open and honest with their fans, as they had shared their journey on television. She reveals that they both feel it is best for them to step back from their relationship and focus on their individual needs.

Demi didn’t go into great detail, but she hopes that by sharing her story on television that people don’t feel alone or ashamed of who they are.

The other couple who called it quits this week is Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones. Tayshia explained that they were splitting up because of crazy work schedules and the distance. She also points out that they did everything they could to make it work, but in the end, they just had to end the relationship.

On a happier note, Tayshia made sure to share that the two of them are the best of friends and they will continue their friendship because they do make each other happy. Because they are no longer together, it’s possible that they are indeed returning to next year’s season of Bachelor In Paradise to find love.

