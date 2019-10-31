Bachelor Nation saw two Bachelor In Paradise splits in a single week

It has been an eventful week for Bachelor Nation. Even though Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is currently filming, and nothing is currently airing on television, there have been plenty of changes behind the scenes.
In fact, in the past 48 hours alone, two couples have called it quits. The first couple is Demi Burnett and her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty. The couple was the first same-sex couple to get engaged on Bachelor In Paradise. In addition, Kristian was allowed to film the show, even though she had no relation to Bachelor Nation.
View this post on Instagram
What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually. We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are. And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us.
Demi announced the news on Instagram, revealing that they wanted to be open and honest with their fans, as they had shared their journey on television. She reveals that they both feel it is best for them to step back from their relationship and focus on their individual needs.
Demi didn’t go into great detail, but she hopes that by sharing her story on television that people don’t feel alone or ashamed of who they are.
The other couple who called it quits this week is Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones. Tayshia explained that they were splitting up because of crazy work schedules and the distance. She also points out that they did everything they could to make it work, but in the end, they just had to end the relationship.
View this post on Instagram
I know you guys have been asking about John and I recently, and as much as I like to keep my personal life private, I realize you have all watched and been a part of our journey from the beginning. Therefore to stay true to that, I need to be open and honest with you in order to heal and move on. John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms. But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other. We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways. We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy💕💕
On a happier note, Tayshia made sure to share that the two of them are the best of friends and they will continue their friendship because they do make each other happy. Because they are no longer together, it’s possible that they are indeed returning to next year’s season of Bachelor In Paradise to find love.
Bachelor In Paradise returns next summer to ABC.