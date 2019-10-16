Bachelor In Paradise star Amanda Stanton linked to reality star Brendan Fitzpatrick

Amanda Stanton has been silent about her current dating situation, but Reality Steve claims to know who she’s been seeing for the past month.

Stanton, who is known for some troublesome relationships in the past, hasn’t said anything about dating anyone new. However, Reality Steve claims she’s dating Brendan Fitzpatrick from Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills, a show that ran on E! for a couple of seasons.

This picture was sent to me Sunday night of Amanda Stanton on a date at the movies with Brendan Fitzpatrick from “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills.” I've been told they've been dating for the last month. Expect to start seeing this story making the rounds on the entertainment sites. pic.twitter.com/uU14COG7jW — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 15, 2019

On that show, Brendan proposed to his wife, Morgan Stewart. And while things appeared to be going well, the two called it quits earlier this year.

Back in August, Morgan revealed that the two decided to split after Brendan started posting photos of himself without his wedding ring.

The two got engaged back in 2015. The couple spent six years together, three of them married.

As for Amanda Stanton, she doesn’t have the best relationship luck. She broke things off with Bobby on Bachelor In Paradise, even though he was ready to work hard to make it work.

She defended Josh Murray, even though she knew that he had treated Andy Dorfman poorly after their engagement.

More recently, she was dating Bobby Jacobs, and the two planned to move in together. However, before he could move all of his things into their shared home, the two suddenly called it quits.

While Brendan doesn’t have any children, Amanda does have two kids from a previous relationship, Kinsley and Charlie.

Reality Steve writes that he thinks they have been dating for about a month, so the relationship is still very new. They may be keeping it secret to protect her kids, so she won’t say anything until she knows for sure it will last.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Bachelor In Paradise returns next summer.