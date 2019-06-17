Bachelor In Paradise Season 6 cast: Here are the first 7 cast members to be revealed

ABC has released the names of the first 7 contestants of this year’s Bachelor In Paradise. As Hannah B’s season of The Bachelorette continues to progress, the names of the contestants are ready to be shared.

Of course, there are some rejects from Hannah’s season as well as some familiar faces from previous seasons. Here’s who you can look forward to this summer.

Bibiana Julian

Bibiana Julian is back! She appeared on the show last year but ended up leaving when she didn’t find a connection with anyone. She originally starred on Arie Luyendyk Jr’s season of The Bachelor.

Demi Burnett

Demi Burnett, the outspoken and feisty personality from Colton Underwood’s season, is back to prove that she’s worth it.

Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams is also from Colton Underwood’s season. She was previously married but she’s ready to put the past behind her and find love with someone from the Bachelor nation.

John Paul Jones

John Paul Jones is from Hannah B’s season and he was just eliminated last week! But he’s in paradise, hoping to find love with someone who doesn’t mind saying his full name all the time.

Cam Ayala

It may be “Always Be Cam” if you ask Cam Ayala, but some of the ladies may not be too happy to focus so much on Cam. It will be interesting to see how Hannah B’s reject does in paradise.

Clay Harbor

Clay Habor was first introduced to the Bachelor fanbase when he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelorette last year. Then, he was briefly linked to Angela Amezcua, who was on Bachelor In Paradise last year. Now, he’s single and ready to find love.

Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann made it far on Becca Kufrin’s season and he was heartbroken to be sent home. But he’s in paradise this summer and there are reportedly many women interested in dating him.

More cast members are expected to be revealed during Monday’s premiere of Grand Hotel, which takes place at 10/9c on ABC.

Bachelor In Paradise premieres on August 5 on ABC.