Bachelor In Paradise rose ceremony: What happened and who got roses last night?

During last night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, Chris Harrison revealed that he was changing the rules. However, it wasn’t as big of a twist as the previews hinted. As it turns out, the rule change simply has to do with Demi Burnett.

Chris is allowing Demi to keep her girlfriend around, so she will get the chance to give Kristian her rose every week going forward if she sees the relationship progressing.

Once Demi gave her rose to Kristian, the safe couples gave their roses away.

Dylan gave his rose to Hannah G, Clay gave his rose to Nicole, and Mike gave his rose to Sydney. Dean also gave his rose to Caelynn, but the episode ended with him taking her aside to talk.

The drama starts when Blake has to give out his rose. He ends up giving it to Kristina, which comes as a big surprise to Caitlin Clemmens, who was told by Blake earlier in the episode that she would be getting the rose.

Derek, who had been hung up on Demi throughout Bachelor In Paradise, started hanging out Tayshia. So, it didn’t come as a surprise that he gave her his rose, but John Paul Jones appeared upset about this rose. He still has strong feelings for Tayshia, despite going on two dates this week.

When John Paul Jones was giving out his rose, he gave it to Haley Ferguson. In the last shocker of the episode, Chris gave his rose to Katie. That means that Tahzjuan Hawkins, Caitlin Clemmens, and Jen Saviano were the women sent home during last night’s episode.

But it sounds like Dean could be on his way out, as the conversation he was about to have will leave Caelynn in tears based on the previews for next week.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.