Bachelor In Paradise 2019: Hannah G. wants to meet Blake and he just may be there

25th March 2019 9:22 AM ET

Bachelor In Paradise is just a few months away but fans are already thinking about who could be going and who would make an awesome couple. As it turns out, Hannah G. is already thinking about going to Mexico and she knows exactly who she would want to meet.

Hannah G. sat down for an interview with Extra, where she talked about her experiences with Colton Underwood on The Bachelor, her thoughts on Hannah B. as the new Bachelorette, and answered questions about whether she would want to go on Bachelor In Paradise this summer.

You can catch the interview below.

“I’d be open to it,” Hannah G. revealed during the interview when asked if she would pursue love this summer in Mexico on Bachelor In Paradise. “I love the beach, and I love love. So I heard you can find both of those things there. It’s possible, you never know.”

The interviewer then asked who she would love to meet in Mexico.

“I think Blake’s a catch. So I’d like to see him there,” she added, addressing that fans have been suggesting that the two would make a great couple.

“I’d have to hang out with him to kind of figure out if that would work and everything. So maybe Paradise would be a spot to meet each other. Who knows. But also I want to go in super open-minded and just go in with my gut,” she added.

Then, in a separate interview with US Weekly, Hannah G. continued to talk about how she thought Blake Horstmann was a cutie. She also added that she thought there could be some good options this summer.

As for Blake, he’s up for going to Mexico. Earlier this month at a Bachelor finale viewing party, Blake told US Weekly that even though Bachelor In Paradise is a few months away, he saw it as an option if he’s single at the time.

“I’m always interested in dating and you never know when the love of your life is going to walk into your life. So I’m definitely open to all of that,” adding, “If I’m single, I will probably be on Paradise.”

Hannah G. and Blake seem destined for each other. Just a feeling — Juliet Litman (@julietlitman) March 12, 2019

Me praying for Hannah G to go to Paradise and fall in love with Blake. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/2AFMFx8kHL — Christina Ying Her (@cyh1290) March 12, 2019

Blake and Hannah G. Game over. #TheBachelor — Jane Elea (@_jthompsn) March 12, 2019

It sounds like this could be a reason to tune in.

Bachelor In Paradise will premiere on ABC later this summer, but no premiere date has been released yet.