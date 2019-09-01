Baby Billy Freeman on The Righteous Gemstones: Who is Walton Goggins, the man behind the flamboyant minister

The third episode of The Righteous Gemstones sees the arrival of a new character named Baby Billy Freeman. The silver-haired and flamboyant minister is portrayed by none other than Walton Goggins.

Here is everything you need to know about Baby Billy Freeman and Walton Goggins.

Who is Baby Billy Freeman on Righteous Gemstones?

Baby Billy Freeman opens the third episode of The Righteous Gemstones in a crazy scene where he is in a bathtub at his country cabin by a lake — completely naked.

His wife Tiffany comes out and he tells her that they have a big opportunity.

See, Baby Billy is the brother of Eli Gemstones’ late wife and he is who Eli chose to preach at the new church they built in town at the mall — in the old Sears.

Baby Billy Freeman is as arrogant as they come. He feels everyone knows who he is. He feels everyone loves him. He wants acceptance from everyone, from his family to his congregation.

He also feels a bit insulted to be preaching in an old Sears store and has a falling out with his brother-in-law before the two finally make up at the end of the episode.

By the end, it is clear that Baby Billy will become one of the most entertaining characters on a show full of them.

Who is Walton Goggins?

Baby Billy is Walton Goggins like you have never seen him before.

With his silver hair and pompous mannerisms, it is a nice role for the actor that made his name on TV shows like The Shield and Justified.

On The Shield, Goggins portrayed Shane, the right-hand man of dirty cop Vic Mackey and the man who became the tragic antagonist on that show by the end.

On Justified, he was evil from the start, the career criminal Boyd Crowder who tried to control the Harlan criminal underground while trying to stay one step ahead of Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Walton Goggins is a huge asset to The Righteous Gemstones, an Oscar winner (2001 Best Live Action Short Film) and a five-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee (2011, 2013, 2014 for Justified and 2014, 2015 for Sons of Anarchy).