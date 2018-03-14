Monsters and Critics

Babs’ pet pig Mr. Pigglesworth dies on My Big Fat Fabulous Life and the internet is in mourning

Whitney with Mr. Pigglesworth on My Big Fat Fabulous Life
Whitney meeting Mr. Pigglesworth for the first time on My Big Fat Fabulous Life in 2016

Whitney Thore and her mom Babs struggled with some very sad news on My Big Fat Fabulous Life last night —the death of pet pig Mr. Pigglesworth.

The pot-bellied pig was a fan favorite after featuring regularly on the show, but passed away following a bacterial infection.

Viewers had known Whitney and her mom were going to receive some bad new after previews of this week’s episode showed Whitney crying following a conversation with Babs on the phone. Some had previously speculated that it was Mr. Pigglesworth who died.

Babs bought the pet pig when he was a baby, but he had recently been living on a farm after Babs was convinced to give him away. He was just two when he died.

Whitney put up a string of emotional posts on her Instagram after the tragic news was revealed on last night’s episode, including one message saying “RIP, sweet piggy” .

RIP, sweet piggy.

Sweet Piggy at the “takeout window.” 🥡

Fans also rushed to pay tribute to Mr. Pigglesworth in comments on Whitney’s posts. One said: “I’m so sorry for your loss. He was always my fav piggy ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ prayers to you and your fam 🙏🏻.” Another added: “You gave him the greatest life and totally did the right thing letting him live on the farm – I think he kept escaping from the yard for a reason – it’s truly Gods plan. I am so so sorry for your loss. 😢❤️.”

Others posted emotional messages about Mr. Pigglesworth’s passing on Twitter.

RIP Mr. Pigglesworth!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.

